Analyze This

Countless wiseguy films are spoofed in this film that centers on the neuroses and angst of a powerful Mafia racketeer who suffers from panic attacks. When Paul Vitti needs help dealing with his role in the "family," unlucky shrink Dr. Ben Sobel is given just days to resolve Vitti's emotional crisis and turn him into a happy, well-adjusted gangster.
|Robert De Niro
|Paul Vitti
|Billy Crystal
|Dr. Ben Sobel
|Lisa Kudrow
|Laura MacNamara Sobel
|Chazz Palminteri
|Primo Sidone
|Joe Viterelli
|Jelly
|Molly Shannon
|Caroline
