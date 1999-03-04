1999

Analyze This

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 4th, 1999

Studio

Spring Creek Productions

Countless wiseguy films are spoofed in this film that centers on the neuroses and angst of a powerful Mafia racketeer who suffers from panic attacks. When Paul Vitti needs help dealing with his role in the "family," unlucky shrink Dr. Ben Sobel is given just days to resolve Vitti's emotional crisis and turn him into a happy, well-adjusted gangster.

Cast

Robert De NiroPaul Vitti
Billy CrystalDr. Ben Sobel
Lisa KudrowLaura MacNamara Sobel
Chazz PalminteriPrimo Sidone
Joe ViterelliJelly
Molly ShannonCaroline

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images