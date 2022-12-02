Not Available

Anandibai Joshi, the First Indian woman who went against all odds to get herself educated and became a doctor to set an example and inspired generations to come. In times, when gender equality and feminism are raised at almost every forum and podium, a couple in the 1800's practiced and fought for these very ideas. Anandi Gopal is a love story more than a biopic about the struggle of a husband to teach his wife and her response and determination to become the first Indian Female Doctor.