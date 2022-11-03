Not Available

Anarchy in Japansuke

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Kokuei Company

    A middle-aged man walks up to young man who is sitting under a tree and shoots him. The film then flashes back to 1981, where a young woman steals a car with a baby strapped inside. She decides to raise the child as her own, and teaches him to shoplift from stores while she works as a prostitute. She strikes up a relationship with a convenience-store clerk, and the two eventually settle down together.

    Cast

    		Kazuhiro SanoTatsutoshi
    		Yumeka SasakiMizuki
    		Yôji Tanaka
    		Taro Suwa
    		Shirô Shimomoto
    		Yuichi Minato

    View Full Cast >

    Images