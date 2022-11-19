Anathema: Were You There?

Not Available

The first full length DVD from Anathema on Music For Nations. Filmed in Poland in 2004, supporting the 'A Natural Disaster' album. 20 tracks mixed in stereo and 5.1 surround sound. Includes rarely seen promo clip for 'Pressure' as well as a string quartet acoustic performance filmed in their native Liverpool. There is also an unseen promo clip for 'Release' in London as well as a live performance of 'temporary Peace' filmed in Hamburg. Includes 8 page booklet with artwork by Travis Smith. Region 0/Pal/NTSC. 2004.