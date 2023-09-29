Not Available

Anatomy of a Fall

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Mystery

Director

Justine Triet

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films de Pierre

Sandra, Samuel and their visually impaired son Daniel have been living in a remote mountain location for the past year. When Samuel is found dead outside the house, an investigation for death in suspicious circumstances is launched. Amidst the uncertainty, Sandra is indicted: was it suicide or homicide? A year later Daniel attends his mother’s trial, a veritable dissection of his parents’ relationship.

Cast

Sandra HüllerSandra Voyter
Swann ArlaudMaître Vincent Renzi
Saadia BentaïebMaître Nour Boudaoud
Camille BerthomierMarge Berger
Samuel TheisSamuel Maleski
Antoine ReinartzL' Avocat général

