Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra, Samuel and their visually impaired son Daniel have been living in a remote mountain location for the past year. When Samuel is found dead outside the house, an investigation for death in suspicious circumstances is launched. Amidst the uncertainty, Sandra is indicted: was it suicide or homicide? A year later Daniel attends his mother’s trial, a veritable dissection of his parents’ relationship.
|Sandra Hüller
|Sandra Voyter
|Swann Arlaud
|Maître Vincent Renzi
|Saadia Bentaïeb
|Maître Nour Boudaoud
|Camille Berthomier
|Marge Berger
|Samuel Theis
|Samuel Maleski
|Antoine Reinartz
|L' Avocat général
