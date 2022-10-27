1945

Anchors Aweigh

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 13th, 1945

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Two sailors, Joe (Kelly) and Clarence (Sinatra) have four days shore leave in spend their shore leave trying to get a girl for Clarence. Clarence has his eye on a girl with musical aspirations, and before Joe can stop him, promises to get her an audition with José Iturbi. But the trouble really starts when Joe realizes he's falling for his buddy's girl.

Cast

Frank SinatraClarence Doolittle
Kathryn GraysonSusan Abbott
Gene KellyJoseph Brady
José IturbiHimself
Dean StockwellDonald Martin
Pamela BrittonGirl from Brooklyn

