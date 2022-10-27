Anchors Aweigh

Two sailors, Joe (Kelly) and Clarence (Sinatra) have four days shore leave in spend their shore leave trying to get a girl for Clarence. Clarence has his eye on a girl with musical aspirations, and before Joe can stop him, promises to get her an audition with José Iturbi. But the trouble really starts when Joe realizes he's falling for his buddy's girl.
|Frank Sinatra
|Clarence Doolittle
|Kathryn Grayson
|Susan Abbott
|Gene Kelly
|Joseph Brady
|José Iturbi
|Himself
|Dean Stockwell
|Donald Martin
|Pamela Britton
|Girl from Brooklyn
