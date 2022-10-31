Ancient Chinese Whorehouse

Madam Five and carpenter Kong work together managing a famous whorehouse. Kong's apprentice Yat fails to get along with Ching due to a misunderstanding between them. Luckily, the appearance of a murderous rapist helps to resolve the misunderstanding between them. It also unites the group to defend against the sex maniac and to rebuild Madam Five's business at a new location.
|Kent Cheng
|Kong
|Yvonne Yung Hung
|Miss Ng
|Suet-Ngan Ching
|Siu-Ching
|Victor Hon
|Dick Lau Tik-Chi
|Yat
|Shing Fui-On
|Chin
View Full Cast >