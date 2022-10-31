Not Available

Ancient Chinese Whorehouse

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Madam Five and carpenter Kong work together managing a famous whorehouse. Kong's apprentice Yat fails to get along with Ching due to a misunderstanding between them. Luckily, the appearance of a murderous rapist helps to resolve the misunderstanding between them. It also unites the group to defend against the sex maniac and to rebuild Madam Five's business at a new location.

    Cast

    		Kent ChengKong
    		Yvonne Yung HungMiss Ng
    		Suet-Ngan ChingSiu-Ching
    		Victor Hon
    		Dick Lau Tik-ChiYat
    		Shing Fui-OnChin

    View Full Cast >

    Images