Not Available

And the Angels Sing

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

The singing/dancing Angel sisters, Nancy, Bobby, Josie, and Patti, aren't interested in performing together, and this plays havoc with the plans of Pop Angel to buy a soy bean farm. They do accept an offer of ten dollars to sing at a dubious night club on the edge of town where a band led by Happy Marshall is playing.

Cast

Dorothy LamourNancy Angel
Fred MacMurrayHappy Morgan
Betty HuttonBobby Angel
Diana LynnJosie Angel
Raymond WalburnPop Angel
Eddie Foy Jr.Fuzzy Johnson

View Full Cast >

Images