And the Angels Sing

The singing/dancing Angel sisters, Nancy, Bobby, Josie, and Patti, aren't interested in performing together, and this plays havoc with the plans of Pop Angel to buy a soy bean farm. They do accept an offer of ten dollars to sing at a dubious night club on the edge of town where a band led by Happy Marshall is playing.
|Dorothy Lamour
|Nancy Angel
|Fred MacMurray
|Happy Morgan
|Betty Hutton
|Bobby Angel
|Diana Lynn
|Josie Angel
|Raymond Walburn
|Pop Angel
|Eddie Foy Jr.
|Fuzzy Johnson
