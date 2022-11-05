And the Same to You

Dickie Dreadnought is the boxing-mad nephew of pious clergyman Reverend Sydney Mullet. To mollify his disapproving uncle, Dickie embarks on an elaborate plan to keep his budding boxing career a secret, with he and his tough-talking promoter Wally Burton both pretending to be devout 'men of the cloth'.
|William Hartnell
|Walter 'Wally' Burton
|Tommy Cooper
|Horace Hawkins
|Vera Day
|Cynthia Tripp
|Sid James
|Sammy Gatt
|Tony Wright
|Percy Gibbons
|John Robinson
|Archdeacon Pomphret
