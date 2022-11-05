Not Available

And the Same to You

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Monarch Productions Limited

Dickie Dreadnought is the boxing-mad nephew of pious clergyman Reverend Sydney Mullet. To mollify his disapproving uncle, Dickie embarks on an elaborate plan to keep his budding boxing career a secret, with he and his tough-talking promoter Wally Burton both pretending to be devout 'men of the cloth'.

Cast

William HartnellWalter 'Wally' Burton
Tommy CooperHorace Hawkins
Vera DayCynthia Tripp
Sid JamesSammy Gatt
Tony WrightPercy Gibbons
John RobinsonArchdeacon Pomphret

View Full Cast >

Images