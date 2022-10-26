1945

And Then There Were None

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1945

Studio

Rene Clair Productions

Ten people are invited for a weekend on an island by a mysterious stranger, but it turns out he isn't present. At dinner a record is played which accuses each one of the guests of having committed a murder. Shortly thereafter the guests begin to die, one by one until there are only two people left.

Cast

Walter HustonDr. Edward G. Armstrong
Louis HaywardPhilip Lombard
Roland YoungDetective William Henry Blore
June DuprezVera Claythorne
Mischa AuerPrince Nikita 'Nikki' Starloff
C. Aubrey SmithGen. Sir John Mandrake (as Sir C. Aubrey Smith)

