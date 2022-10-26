And Then There Were None

Ten people are invited for a weekend on an island by a mysterious stranger, but it turns out he isn't present. At dinner a record is played which accuses each one of the guests of having committed a murder. Shortly thereafter the guests begin to die, one by one until there are only two people left.
|Walter Huston
|Dr. Edward G. Armstrong
|Louis Hayward
|Philip Lombard
|Roland Young
|Detective William Henry Blore
|June Duprez
|Vera Claythorne
|Mischa Auer
|Prince Nikita 'Nikki' Starloff
|C. Aubrey Smith
|Gen. Sir John Mandrake (as Sir C. Aubrey Smith)
View Full Cast >