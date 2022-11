Not Available

Said and Amine are two students from Casablanca dreaming of Europe. They end up in a small village in the North of Morocco. With the help of the schoolteacher, they leave for the European coast on board a small boat. They are shipwrecked. The sea washes Amine back onto the coast of the village. Said is washed away on a Spanish beach. Spain seems strange to Said. And in the Moroccan village, Amine notices strange things happening...