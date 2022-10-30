Andalusian rose

Not Available

Sister Angèle is a nun just twenty-one years old. She sells the honey gathered by her fellow nuns at the street market. But she also indulges in strange activities – she secretly visits a young man, Paolo, in a bungalow on the beach. She also visits patients in hospital. It’s here that she’s met a young Spanish woman, Rosa Maria Dolorès, whose days are numbered. This encounter, along with her relationship with Paolo, bring her face to face with herself, make her listen to the sound of her beating heart.