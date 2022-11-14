Anden i traktorn

Not Available

Lonely Noreen daydreams of being whisked away by a square-jawed cowboy, but her reality is far more mundane. She lives virtually enslaved on the family farm in the North of England, with only her father's demeaning comments about her weight as company. So it's no wonder that she pays attention to the first thing that's ever shown her any kindness, even if it is an abandoned 60 year-old talking tractor. A friendship quickly develops, Noreen sets about restoring the tractor, and together they hatch a plan to turn the tables on her father.