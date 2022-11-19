Andrea Bocelli... Amor

Not Available

For the first time, Andrea Bocelli presents a full length spanish album that features no classical influences. Spanish guitars flourish, accordions and harmonicas provide charming melodies, traditional Latin percussion insistently keeps the tempo. Sometimes Andrea shares the spotlight with just a grand piano. Beautiful orchestras remain, but for 'Amor' Andrea stylistically exchanges the grandeur of a 19th century European opera house for the romance of a 20th century Hollywood sound studio. Amor features Latin American classics including: 'Besame Mucho' (the song was a million selling US hit for Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra in 1941). Universal. 2006.