Armenian Belinda feels at home in Germany, where she was born, lives and studies just like any other German girl her age. But when she loses her father, she is suddenly drawn into the traditional Armenian lifestyle of her migrant relatives. Her aunts require her to work in their seamstress shop and secretly plot to marry her off to one of her kind. While Belinda is becoming increasingly curious about her roots, their traditional ways also threaten her relationship with Manuel, a German. She embarks on a journey into the past and the present to find out who she really is. ANDUNI shows a culture that is exciting and complex, and a love story that reaches beyond family traditions.