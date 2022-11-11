Ånga om sommaren

Not Available

A trip on the Swedish lake Mälaren with a 115-year-old steamboat. The journey between Stockholm and Mariefred takes 3,5 hours. The steamboat Mariefred was manufactured over a hundred years ago and is one of the last steam-powered vessels on the lake. The steam whistle sounds when Maja, as she is called in Mariefred, steers into the bay towards Mariefred. A fanfare for the summer! A journey through a breathtakingly beautiful landscape to the sound of the old steam engine's quiet but powerful inhalation and exhalation. A declaration of love for old shipping and a rich history of the steam engine.