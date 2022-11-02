Ange de Feu

Suicidal Françoise Sorel wants to be buried in Castelnac, the village she was born in Périgord. Her daughter Lola, discovers she doesn't know anything about her parents and their past life. She spends a few days in Castelnac. A man, an ex-friend of her father's, is murdered and Lola is the main suspect...
|Frédéric Diefenthal
|Noël Courtal
|Marc Ruchmann
|Alex Bernard
|Jean-Michel Dupuis
|Marc Sorel
|Gérard Desarthe
|Claude Ferrer
|Maxime Leroux
|Jacques Vallardès
|Marie-Christine Barrault
|Janine Cordey
