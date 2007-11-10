Edwardian England. A precocious girl from a poor background with aspirations to being a novelist finds herself swept to fame and fortune when her tasteless romances hit the best seller lists. Her life changes in unexpected ways when she encounters an aristocratic brother and sister, both of whom have cultural ambitions, and both of whom fall in love with her.
|Sam Neill
|Théo
|Michael Fassbender
|Esmé
|Lucy Russell
|Nora Howe-Nevinson
|Charlotte Rampling
|Hermione
|Jacqueline Tong
|Mother Deverell
|Janine Duvitski
|Aunt Lottie
