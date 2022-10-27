1947

Angel and the Badman

  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 1947

Studio

Republic Pictures

Notorious shootist and womanizer Quirt Evans' horse collapses as he passes a Quaker family's home. Quirt has been wounded, and the kindly family takes him in to nurse him back to health against the advice of others. The handsome Evans quickly attracts the affections of their beautiful daughter, Penelope. He develops an affection for the family, but his troubled past follows him.

Cast

Gail RussellPenelope Worth
Harry CareyMarshal Wistful McClintock
Bruce CabotLaredo Stevens
Irene RichMrs. Worth
Lee DixonRandy McCall
Stephen GrantJohnny Worth

