Angel and the Badman

Notorious shootist and womanizer Quirt Evans' horse collapses as he passes a Quaker family's home. Quirt has been wounded, and the kindly family takes him in to nurse him back to health against the advice of others. The handsome Evans quickly attracts the affections of their beautiful daughter, Penelope. He develops an affection for the family, but his troubled past follows him.
|Gail Russell
|Penelope Worth
|Harry Carey
|Marshal Wistful McClintock
|Bruce Cabot
|Laredo Stevens
|Irene Rich
|Mrs. Worth
|Lee Dixon
|Randy McCall
|Stephen Grant
|Johnny Worth
