Angel's Feather

When Shou transfers to the Yusei Gakuen school, he makes a remarkable discovery: his long-lost twin brother, Kai. But that's just the beginning, as Shou soon learns that his school is also a gateway to a magical world of mystery, intrigue and danger. Yasuhiro Kuroda directs this vibrant supernatural anime based on the popular video game.
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Hamura, Shou (voice)
|Kazuhiko Inoue
|Wakabayashi, Reiya (voice)
|Hikaru Midorikawa
|Misonou, Kai (voice)
|Chihiro Suzuki
|Ousaka, Christopher (voice)
|Daisuke Kishio
|Aoki, Naoto (voice)
