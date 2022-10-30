Not Available

Angel's Feather

  • Drama
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Shou transfers to the Yusei Gakuen school, he makes a remarkable discovery: his long-lost twin brother, Kai. But that's just the beginning, as Shou soon learns that his school is also a gateway to a magical world of mystery, intrigue and danger. Yasuhiro Kuroda directs this vibrant supernatural anime based on the popular video game.

Cast

Kappei YamaguchiHamura, Shou (voice)
Kazuhiko InoueWakabayashi, Reiya (voice)
Hikaru MidorikawaMisonou, Kai (voice)
Chihiro SuzukiOusaka, Christopher (voice)
Daisuke KishioAoki, Naoto (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images