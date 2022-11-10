Angelique and the King

Soon after her latest husband death, the King himself (Louis XIV) meets with our heroine and begs her to help convince the Persian Ambassador to agree to a treaty. However, what they didn't realize was that the handsome Persian was in fact a sexual sadist. So, it is up to the King's half- brother, some Hungarian prince, to save Angélique from the evil troll's clutches.
|Michèle Mercier
|Angélique de Plessis-Bellière
|Robert Hossein
|Jeoffrey de Peyrac
|Jean Rochefort
|François Desgrez / voix du narrateur
|Jacques Toja
|Louis XIV
|Sami Frey
|Zoukim Batchiary Bey
|Estella Blain
|Madame de Montespan
