Angelique: The Road To Versailles

Angelique (Michele Mercier) is saved by the king of the cutthroats (Giuliano Gemma) when she is endangered in the streets of Paris. After her hero is killed, she has many amorous affairs and becomes a successful businesswoman in this costume-drama sequel based on the book by Serge and Anne Golon.
|Claude Giraud
|Philippe de Plessis-Bellières
|Jean Rochefort
|François Desgrez
|Jean-Louis Trintignant
|Claude le Petit, dit Le poète croté
|Giuliano Gemma
|Nicolas, alias Calembredaine
|Jacques Toja
|Louis XIV
|Robert Porte
|Monsieur, frère du Roi
