Angelos Epithemiou and Friends

Hello everybody, Now then as some of you might know, I was made to go off round the country earlier on this year and do a show to loads of people. It wasn't my idea, I was made to do it by that lot what pull all the strings. I went everywhere, up north, down south and I even had to go to Scotland, but you have to do these things you see. If I'd have had my way I wouldn't have gone, I'd have stayed at home with my feet up watching Dragons Den with a box of Magnums, but it wasn't my way..So in the end what happened was, I got to this one place in Digbeth, which is in Birmingham and they've got a load of video cameras there and they say right we're gonna film this and I shrugged my shoulders and said OK. So they did and this is what you've got in your hands, the DVD of it, so have a look at it and see what you think. OK bye, From Angelos