2009

Angels & Demons

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 14th, 2009

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon investigates a mysterious symbol seared into the chest of a murdered physicist. He discovers evidence of the unimaginable, the rebirth of an ancient secret brotherhood known as the Illuminati, the most powerful underground organization ever to walk the earth.

Cast

Tom HanksRobert Langdon
Ewan McGregorCarlo Ventresca
Ayelet ZurerVittoria Vetra
Stellan SkarsgårdCommander Richter
Pierfrancesco FavinoInspector Olivetti
Nikolaj Lie KaasMr. Gray

View Full Cast >

Images