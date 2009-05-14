Angels & Demons

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon investigates a mysterious symbol seared into the chest of a murdered physicist. He discovers evidence of the unimaginable, the rebirth of an ancient secret brotherhood known as the Illuminati, the most powerful underground organization ever to walk the earth.
|Tom Hanks
|Robert Langdon
|Ewan McGregor
|Carlo Ventresca
|Ayelet Zurer
|Vittoria Vetra
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Commander Richter
|Pierfrancesco Favino
|Inspector Olivetti
|Nikolaj Lie Kaas
|Mr. Gray
