Angels Fall

As the sole survivor of a massacre at the Boston restaurant where she was a chef,Reece Gilmore (Heather Locklear) wants to escape her life. She hits the open road with no destination in mind, desperate for a fresh start. When her car gives out in a picturesque Wyoming town, Reece takes a job at the local diner, hoping to earn enough cash to keep moving.
|Johnathon Schaech
|Brody
|Gary Hudson
|Rick Marsden
|Derek Hamilton
|Lo
|Linda Darlow
|Joanie
|Lisa Marie Caruk
|Linda Gail
|Len Crowther
|Doc
