2007

Angels Fall

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Release Date

January 25th, 2007

Studio

Alberta Film Entertainment

As the sole survivor of a massacre at the Boston restaurant where she was a chef,Reece Gilmore (Heather Locklear) wants to escape her life. She hits the open road with no destination in mind, desperate for a fresh start. When her car gives out in a picturesque Wyoming town, Reece takes a job at the local diner, hoping to earn enough cash to keep moving.

Cast

Johnathon SchaechBrody
Gary HudsonRick Marsden
Derek HamiltonLo
Linda DarlowJoanie
Lisa Marie CarukLinda Gail
Len CrowtherDoc

