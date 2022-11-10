Angels of Sex

Carla and Bruno believe they have answers for everything until Rai appears in their lives, an attractive and mysterious young who lives outside the rules. In this story about love and friendship, boundaries dissolve by the rhythm of funky and break to offer a provocative, exciting and deeply touching vision about romantic relationships.
|Astrid Bergès-Frisbey
|Carla
|Lluïsa Castell
|Nuria
|Álvaro Cervantes
|Rai
|Llorenç González
|Bruno
|Ricard Farré
|Óscar
|Marc Garcia Coté
|Adrián
