1938

Angels with Dirty Faces

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 1938

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In New York, the boys Rocky Sullivan and Jerry Connelly are best friends and small time thieves. After a robbery, Rocky is arrested and sent to a reformatory school, where he begins his criminal career. Jerry escapes and later becomes a priest. After three years in prison, Rocky is released and demands the return of $100,000 deposited with his Solicitor - prior to his jail term.

Cast

Pat O'BrienJerry Connolly
Humphrey BogartJames Frazier
Ann SheridanLaury Ferguson
George BancroftMac Keefer
The 'Dead End' KidsThe 'Dead End' Kids
Billy HalopSoapy

