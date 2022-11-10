Angels with Dirty Faces

In New York, the boys Rocky Sullivan and Jerry Connelly are best friends and small time thieves. After a robbery, Rocky is arrested and sent to a reformatory school, where he begins his criminal career. Jerry escapes and later becomes a priest. After three years in prison, Rocky is released and demands the return of $100,000 deposited with his Solicitor - prior to his jail term.
|Pat O'Brien
|Jerry Connolly
|Humphrey Bogart
|James Frazier
|Ann Sheridan
|Laury Ferguson
|George Bancroft
|Mac Keefer
|The 'Dead End' Kids
|Billy Halop
|Soapy
