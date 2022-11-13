Anida y el circo flotante

Not Available

Anida is a young artist who lives in a millinery floating circus traveling the harbors along with her best friend, Vincent the toad. She has great powers and is able to read the future through the person's hands, but she carries a bewitchment -she can't see her own past. The circus is under the command of Madame Justine, who allows nobody to leave her domains. And a mysterious magician arrives to live an impossible love. A dream of freedom, power and adventure will make Anida find her path and discover the secret that closes a story with the magic of the best tales.