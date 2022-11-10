Aningaaq, an Inuit fisherman camping on the ice over a frozen fjord, talks through a two way radio with a dying astronaut who is stranded in space, 500 kilometers above Earth. Even though he doesn't speak English and she doesn't speak Greenlandic, they manage to have a conversation about dogs, babies, life and death.
|Orto Ignatiussen
|Aningaaq
|Lajla Lange
|Mother
|Maligiaq Fredeik
|Baby (as Maligiaq F. L. Siegstad)
|Lange Siegstad
|Baby (as Maligiaq F. L. Siegstad)
|Sandra Bullock
|Dr. Ryan Stone
