Not Available

Aningaaq

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Aningaaq, an Inuit fisherman camping on the ice over a frozen fjord, talks through a two way radio with a dying astronaut who is stranded in space, 500 kilometers above Earth. Even though he doesn't speak English and she doesn't speak Greenlandic, they manage to have a conversation about dogs, babies, life and death.

Cast

Orto IgnatiussenAningaaq
Lajla LangeMother
Maligiaq FredeikBaby (as Maligiaq F. L. Siegstad)
Lange SiegstadBaby (as Maligiaq F. L. Siegstad)
Sandra BullockDr. Ryan Stone

View Full Cast >

Images