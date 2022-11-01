Not Available

Anna & Anna is a movie about a Singaporean arts saleswoman / alpha female and her subdued doppelganger. Anna One (the arts saleswoman) is very successful in her job, and gets posted to Shanghai, where she used to live before. There, by a coincidence, she finds another woman who not only like her but IS her - Anna Two. This Anna has finished her studies, become a painter, and stayed with Oulang, a depressed musician - the life as Anna One's could have been, had she made another decision at one point of her life.