1983

Anna Pavlova

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 1983

Studio

Not Available

The film is based on the biography of the legendary Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. She became an internationally regarded ballerina after her performances in 1909 with the Dyaghilev's Ballet in Paris and in London. Anna Pavlova eventually formed her own troupe. She made a successful world tour together with Viktor d'Andre, who was her husband and manager.

Cast

Galina BelyaevaAnna Pavlova
Vsevolod LarionovSergei Diaghilev
Sergey ShakurovMikhail Fokin
Svetlana TomaLyubov
Natalya FateevaMatilda Kshesinskaya
Igor SklyarSergei Lifar

View Full Cast >

Images