The film is based on the biography of the legendary Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. She became an internationally regarded ballerina after her performances in 1909 with the Dyaghilev's Ballet in Paris and in London. Anna Pavlova eventually formed her own troupe. She made a successful world tour together with Viktor d'Andre, who was her husband and manager.
|Galina Belyaeva
|Anna Pavlova
|Vsevolod Larionov
|Sergei Diaghilev
|Sergey Shakurov
|Mikhail Fokin
|Svetlana Toma
|Lyubov
|Natalya Fateeva
|Matilda Kshesinskaya
|Igor Sklyar
|Sergei Lifar
