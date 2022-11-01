1938

Annabel Takes a Tour

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1938

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Annabel Allison, star of Wonder Pictures, is irked at her poor publicity, especially when a rival gets engaged to a Marquis; so she makes studio head Webb re-hire disgraced publicity agent Morgan for her personal appearance tour. The trip proceeds with a flurry of Morgan's crazy, slapstick publicity stunts. Then Annabel has her chance to "bag" a real Viscount.

Cast

Lucille BallAnnabel Allison
Jack OakieLanny Morgan
Ruth DonnellyJosephine
Ralph ForbesViscount Ronald River-Clyde
Bradley PageHoward Webb, Chief of Wonder Pictures
Frances MercerNatalie Preston

View Full Cast >

Images