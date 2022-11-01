Annabel Takes a Tour

Annabel Allison, star of Wonder Pictures, is irked at her poor publicity, especially when a rival gets engaged to a Marquis; so she makes studio head Webb re-hire disgraced publicity agent Morgan for her personal appearance tour. The trip proceeds with a flurry of Morgan's crazy, slapstick publicity stunts. Then Annabel has her chance to "bag" a real Viscount.
|Lucille Ball
|Annabel Allison
|Jack Oakie
|Lanny Morgan
|Ruth Donnelly
|Josephine
|Ralph Forbes
|Viscount Ronald River-Clyde
|Bradley Page
|Howard Webb, Chief of Wonder Pictures
|Frances Mercer
|Natalie Preston
