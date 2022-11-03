Not Available

Rajaram (Chiranjeevi), owner of a fleet of lorries, meets Devi (Soundarya), a garment factory owner. After that acquaintance, she once seeks his help in dealing with two street ruffians, who were teasing her sisters, Lata (Chandini) and Geetha (Sishwa), and is shocked when the culprits turn out to be his brothers, Ravi (Ravi Teja) and Gopi (Venkat). Rajaram takes the incident lightly as the pranks of youngsters and is very lenient to them. With more such incidents, the two fall in love, with the brothers and sisters not far behind. On his brothers' request, Rajaram approaches Devi for her sisters' hands in marriage to his brothers. But she curtly refuses her consent on grounds that the two are wayward drunkards. Rajaram reacts sharply to it and vows to get his brothers married to her sisters. Since then on he is more exacting with his brothers and brings about a transformation in them. Devi agrees to their marriage.