Annie Leibovitz: Life Through a Lens

This documentary takes an in-depth look at the influential career of iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, from her earliest artistic efforts to her storied tenure at Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair magazines and beyond. Intimately filmed by Annie's sister Barbara Leibovitz, the program features interviews with the artist as she works at home, along with telling insights from many of the celebrities she has photographed, such as Mick Jagger.
|Mikhail Baryshnikov
|Himself
|Hillary Clinton
|Herself
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Himself
|Kirsten Dunst
|Herself
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Herself
|Edward Graydon Carter
|Himself
