2007

Annie Leibovitz: Life Through a Lens

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 2nd, 2007

Studio

Adirondack Pictures

This documentary takes an in-depth look at the influential career of iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, from her earliest artistic efforts to her storied tenure at Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair magazines and beyond. Intimately filmed by Annie's sister Barbara Leibovitz, the program features interviews with the artist as she works at home, along with telling insights from many of the celebrities she has photographed, such as Mick Jagger.

Cast

Mikhail BaryshnikovHimself
Hillary ClintonHerself
Robert Downey Jr.Himself
Kirsten DunstHerself
Whoopi GoldbergHerself
Edward Graydon CarterHimself

