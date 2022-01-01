Annie Lennox - The Collection

Not Available

The Annie Lennox Collection is the first greatest hits album by Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox. It was released on 9 March 2009 and also contains two brand-new songs, "Shining Light", originally a song by Ash, and a cover of Keane's rare B-side "Closer Now", retitled "Pattern of My Life".[6] The artwork was shot by rock singer Bryan Adams. -1 Little Bird -2 Walking On Broken Glass -3 Why -4 No More "I Love You's" -5 Precious -6 A Whiter Shade Of Pale -7 A Thousand Beautiful Things -8 Sing -9 Pavement Cracks -10 Cold -11 Dark Road -12 Pattern Of My Life -13 Shining Light -14 Something So Right -15 Waiting In Vain