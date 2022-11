Not Available

Ano Bang Meron Ka is a tightly woven modern love story between two of most unlikely lovers played in the film by JOYCE JIMENEZ and DIETHER OCAMPO. Joyce plays a high-living partygoing lifestyle writer and special events organizer who when she meets the more laid-back and unassuming bar owner, Diether, finds in the guy the exact foil to her want on ways - but whom romantically electrifies her to sweep her off her feet in the most unexpected ways.