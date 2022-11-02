Another Man's Poison

Novelist Janet Frobisher, lives in an isolated house, having been separated for years from her criminal husband. She has fallen in love with her secretary's fiancé and when her estranged husband unexpectedly appears, Janet poisons him, but just as she's about to dispose of the body, one of her husband's criminal cohorts also shows up.
|Gary Merrill
|George Bates
|Emlyn Williams
|Dr. Henderson
|Anthony Steel
|Larry Stevens
|Barbara Murray
|Chris Dale
|Reginald Beckwith
|Mr. Bigley
|Edna Morris
|Mrs. Bunting
