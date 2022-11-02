Not Available

Another Man's Poison

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Novelist Janet Frobisher, lives in an isolated house, having been separated for years from her criminal husband. She has fallen in love with her secretary's fiancé and when her estranged husband unexpectedly appears, Janet poisons him, but just as she's about to dispose of the body, one of her husband's criminal cohorts also shows up.

Cast

Gary MerrillGeorge Bates
Emlyn WilliamsDr. Henderson
Anthony SteelLarry Stevens
Barbara MurrayChris Dale
Reginald BeckwithMr. Bigley
Edna MorrisMrs. Bunting

