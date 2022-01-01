Another Stakeout

Chris and Bill are called upon for their excellent surveillance record to stakeout a lakeside home where a Mafia trial witness is believed to be heading or already hiding. Unlike their earlier _Stakeout_, this time they are accompanied by Gina Garret from the DA's office and her pet rottweiler 'Archie'; their cover, husband and wife with son Bill.
|Emilio Estevez
|Det. Bill Reimers
|Rosie O'Donnell
|A.D.A. Gina Garrett
|Dennis Farina
|Brian O'Hara
|Miguel Ferrer
|Tony Castellano
|Cathy Moriarty
|Luella Delano
|Marcia Strassman
|Pam O'Hara
View Full Cast >