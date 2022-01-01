1993

Another Stakeout

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 1993

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Chris and Bill are called upon for their excellent surveillance record to stakeout a lakeside home where a Mafia trial witness is believed to be heading or already hiding. Unlike their earlier _Stakeout_, this time they are accompanied by Gina Garret from the DA's office and her pet rottweiler 'Archie'; their cover, husband and wife with son Bill.

Cast

Emilio EstevezDet. Bill Reimers
Rosie O'DonnellA.D.A. Gina Garrett
Dennis FarinaBrian O'Hara
Miguel FerrerTony Castellano
Cathy MoriartyLuella Delano
Marcia StrassmanPam O'Hara

