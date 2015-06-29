Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.
|Paul Rudd
|Scott Lang / Ant-Man
|Michael Douglas
|Dr. Hank Pym
|Evangeline Lilly
|Hope van Dyne
|Corey Stoll
|Darren Cross / Yellowjacket
|Bobby Cannavale
|Paxton
|Anthony Mackie
|Sam Wilson / Falcon
View Full Cast >