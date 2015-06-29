2015

Ant-Man

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 29th, 2015

Studio

Marvel Studios

Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Cast

Paul RuddScott Lang / Ant-Man
Michael DouglasDr. Hank Pym
Evangeline LillyHope van Dyne
Corey StollDarren Cross / Yellowjacket
Bobby CannavalePaxton
Anthony MackieSam Wilson / Falcon

