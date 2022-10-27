Not Available

Antarctic Journal

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Sidus

During their journey the expedition led by Captain Choi Do-hyung discovers a journal that was left behind by a British expedition 80 years earlier. The journal was remarkably preserved in a box in the snow and Kim Min-jae, another member of the expedition, gets the job of examining it. It turns out that the two expeditions shared the same goal and soon other strange similarities between them start to show up.

Cast

Song Kang-hoChoi Do-hyung
Yu Ji-TaeKim Min-jae
Park Hee-soonLee Young-min
Yoon Je-moonKim Sung-hoon
duek-mun ChoiSeo Jae-kyung
Kang Hye-jung이유진

