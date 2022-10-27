Antarctic Journal

During their journey the expedition led by Captain Choi Do-hyung discovers a journal that was left behind by a British expedition 80 years earlier. The journal was remarkably preserved in a box in the snow and Kim Min-jae, another member of the expedition, gets the job of examining it. It turns out that the two expeditions shared the same goal and soon other strange similarities between them start to show up.
|Song Kang-ho
|Choi Do-hyung
|Yu Ji-Tae
|Kim Min-jae
|Park Hee-soon
|Lee Young-min
|Yoon Je-moon
|Kim Sung-hoon
|duek-mun Choi
|Seo Jae-kyung
|Kang Hye-jung
|이유진
View Full Cast >