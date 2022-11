Not Available

Anthony Yaar? (English: Who is Anthony?) is a 2009 Tamil language film starring Shaam and Mallika Kapoor in the lead roles. Anthony (Shaam) is an orphan who grows up in a church situated in a coastal village near Tuticorin. The local priest (Rajesh) is his benefactor. Anthony is loving and caring towards the local fishermen and their families who are being exploited by the rowdy Michael (Lal).