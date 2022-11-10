Antibodies

When a notorious German serial killer is captured after committing some of the most heinous acts against humanity ever imaginable, a farmer and police officer from a sleepy rural community on the outskirts of Berlin is drawn into the case as he searches for the answers to a murder that has shaken his tight-knit community.
|Wotan Wilke Möhring
|Michael Martens
|André Hennicke
|Gabriel Engel
|Heinz Hoenig
|Kommissar Seiler
|Norman Reedus
|Polizist Schmitz
|Ulrike Krumbiegel
|Rosa Martens
|Nina Proll
|Lucy
