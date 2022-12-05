Antideaephobia

Not Available

Sally 25 years old suffers from a severe case of repeating anxieties. Sally doesn't share her anxieties with anyone and her relationship with her boyfriend Noam reaches a breaking point. Noam demands from Sally to seek treatment. Afraid to breakup with Noam Sally seeks therapy, while treatment Sally reveals her duck phobia and is surprised to find out that it is a known phobia - Anatidaephobia. Sally understands that the source of the Phobia is her unhealthy relationship. Noam's disregards of Sally made her develop unconsciously those anxieties that gave Sally negative attention which is better than being ignored by Noam. This notion that this relationship is toxic makes sally decide to break up with Noam who is emotionally abusive. Noam tries to convince her but fails. While Sally watches the TV show "The Twilight zone" The mysterious duck from the phobia appears in man form but this time it is something different.