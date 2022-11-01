Determined to escape their poverty-stricken lives, four talented young women living on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, form an all-female rap group but find their road to success is riddled with sexism, racism, and violence. One by one, they succumb to their grim realities...until they discover that out of struggle come strength, and out of strength, the courage to continue on. Written by Echo Bridge Home Entertainment
|Cindy Mendes
|Lena (Maria Madalena)
|Leilah Moreno
|Bárbarah
|Quelynah
|Mayah
|Kamau
|Dante
|Thaíde
|Marcelo Diamante
|Fernando Macário
|Hermano
View Full Cast >