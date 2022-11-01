Not Available

Antonia

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tangerina Entretenimento

Determined to escape their poverty-stricken lives, four talented young women living on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, form an all-female rap group but find their road to success is riddled with sexism, racism, and violence. One by one, they succumb to their grim realities...until they discover that out of struggle come strength, and out of strength, the courage to continue on. Written by Echo Bridge Home Entertainment

Cast

Cindy MendesLena (Maria Madalena)
Leilah MorenoBárbarah
QuelynahMayah
KamauDante
ThaídeMarcelo Diamante
Fernando MacárioHermano

View Full Cast >

Images