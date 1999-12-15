1999

Any Given Sunday

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1999

Studio

The Donners' Company

A star quarterback gets knocked out of the game and an unknown third stringer is called in to replace him. The unknown gives a stunning performance and forces the aging coach to reevaluate his game plans and life. A new co-owner/president adds to the pressure of winning. The new owner must prove her self in a male dominated world.

Cast

Cameron DiazChristina Pagniacci
Dennis QuaidJack 'Cap' Rooney
James WoodsDr. Harvey Mandrake
Jamie FoxxWillie Beamen
LL Cool JJulian Washington
Matthew ModineDr. Ollie Powers

