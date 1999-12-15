Any Given Sunday

A star quarterback gets knocked out of the game and an unknown third stringer is called in to replace him. The unknown gives a stunning performance and forces the aging coach to reevaluate his game plans and life. A new co-owner/president adds to the pressure of winning. The new owner must prove her self in a male dominated world.
|Cameron Diaz
|Christina Pagniacci
|Dennis Quaid
|Jack 'Cap' Rooney
|James Woods
|Dr. Harvey Mandrake
|Jamie Foxx
|Willie Beamen
|LL Cool J
|Julian Washington
|Matthew Modine
|Dr. Ollie Powers
