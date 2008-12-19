2008

Anything for Her

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2008

Studio

Fidélité Films

Lisa and Julien are married and lead a happy uneventful life with their son Oscar. But their life radically changes one morning, when the police comes to arrest Lisa on murder charges. She's sentenced to 20 years of prison. Convinced of his wife's innocence, Julien decides to act. How far will he be willing to go for her?

Cast

Diane KrugerLisa Auclert
Lancelot RochOscar
Olivier MarchalHenri Pasquet
Hammou GraïaCommandant Susini
Liliane RovèreMère de Julien
Olivier PerrierPère de Julien

View Full Cast >

Images