Anything for Her

Lisa and Julien are married and lead a happy uneventful life with their son Oscar. But their life radically changes one morning, when the police comes to arrest Lisa on murder charges. She's sentenced to 20 years of prison. Convinced of his wife's innocence, Julien decides to act. How far will he be willing to go for her?
|Diane Kruger
|Lisa Auclert
|Lancelot Roch
|Oscar
|Olivier Marchal
|Henri Pasquet
|Hammou Graïa
|Commandant Susini
|Liliane Rovère
|Mère de Julien
|Olivier Perrier
|Père de Julien
