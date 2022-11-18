Not Available

Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney (Veronica Ortiz) is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker (Hunter Lowdon) has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt (Caity Orwin), but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Sir Evelyn Oakleigh (Peter Scattini). Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13 Moonface Martin (Nick Duehring) and his sidekick-in-crime Erma (Emily Pietro). With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.