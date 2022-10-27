Allied forces land at Anzio unopposed but instead of moving straight inland their commanding officer decides to dig in. A battle-hardened war correspondent borrows a jeep and drives to Rome and back without meeting any German forces, but his report on this absence of the enemy is discounted. By the time it is finally decided to make a move the Germans have arrived in strength and a prolonged ...
|Peter Falk
|Cpl. Jack Rabinoff
|Robert Ryan
|Gen. Carson
|Earl Holliman
|Platoon Sgt. Abe Stimmler
|Mark Damon
|Wally Richardson
|Arthur Kennedy
|Maj. Gen. Jack Lesley
|Reni Santoni
|Pvt. Movie
View Full Cast >