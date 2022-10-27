1968

Anzio

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 1968

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Allied forces land at Anzio unopposed but instead of moving straight inland their commanding officer decides to dig in. A battle-hardened war correspondent borrows a jeep and drives to Rome and back without meeting any German forces, but his report on this absence of the enemy is discounted. By the time it is finally decided to make a move the Germans have arrived in strength and a prolonged ...

Cast

Peter FalkCpl. Jack Rabinoff
Robert RyanGen. Carson
Earl HollimanPlatoon Sgt. Abe Stimmler
Mark DamonWally Richardson
Arthur KennedyMaj. Gen. Jack Lesley
Reni SantoniPvt. Movie

