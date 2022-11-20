Apache Fury

Not Available

In an old fort dedicated to the service of change of chivalry, show up three hired murderers and warn Lohman, the manager, who is about to get a stagecoach traveling in the former judge who unjustly condemned to five years in prison , and of course the husband murderer now promised the judge, Ruth, indicating further that brings a suitcase with many dollars. However, Lohman rejects the suggestion of the bandits. But when the judge and his girlfriend, the fort was attacked by Indians.