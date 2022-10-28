Apache Territory

Logan Cates (Rory Calhoun) sets out to rescue a white woman captured by Apache Indians and prevent a war. On the way he is joined by a few civilians and a small band of soldiers at a water hole. They are ambushed and laid siege to by Apache. As their food and water supplies dwindle a storm arrives which enables Cates to put an escape plan into action.
|Barbara Bates
|Jennifer Fair
|John Dehner
|Grant Kimbrough
|Carolyn Craig
|Junie Hatchett
|Tom Pittman
|Lonnie Foreman (as Thomas Pittman)
|Leo Gordon
|Zimmerman
|Myron Healey
|Webb
